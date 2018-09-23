Texans' Will Fuller: Scores ninth TD in six games with Watson

Fuller caught five of a team-high 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Fuller finished with one more target than DeAndre Hopkins. The oft-injured wide receiver has built up an incredible rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson -- in six games played together, the duo has linked up for nine touchdowns, including at least one in each. That success includes back-to-back games with over 100 yards and a touchdown for Fuller. He should earn plenty of fantasy consideration against the Colts next week.