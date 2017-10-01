Texans' Will Fuller: Scores twice in return
Fuller caught four of six targets for 35 yards and two touchdowns and added four yards on the ground in Sunday's 57-14 win over Tennessee.
It was quite the return from a preseason collarbone injury for Fuller, who found a soft spot between defenders for a 16-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and then crossed the goal line again on a 10-yard fade in the third. Fuller's dynamic speed got him drafted in the first round in the 2016 draft, but the Texans offense failed to properly utilize him after the first few weeks of the campaign. He's starting this season off right, already matching last season's touchdown total.
