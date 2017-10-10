Texans' Will Fuller: Scores twice in Week 5 loss
Fuller caught two of three targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Houston's 42-34 loss to the Kansas City.
Fuller has integrated himself pretty quickly since returning from a shoulder injury, catching six of his nine targets for four touchdowns. That includes zero drops, an area concern during hit rookie 2016 season. As a sign he's returned to normal, the Texans feel comfortable having him return punts. He had one return for 49 yards in Sunday's loss.
