Texans' Will Fuller: Sheds designation Friday

Fuller (knee) wasn't listed on Friday's injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

On Sunday against the Colts, Fuller earned a season-high 71 offensive snaps and was targeted eight times for the second consecutive game. However, the exchange of Deshaun Watson for Tom Savage yielded no end-zone visits and just two receptions for 32 yards. With the Rams' ninth-ranked pass defense on tap, Fuller will likely find it difficult to uphold his standard from the four games prior to Watson's season-ending ACL tear.

