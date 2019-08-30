Texans' Will Fuller: Should be ready Week 1

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Fuller is on track for Week 1 in New Orleans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Speaking Friday morning after his team's preseason finale, O'Brien noted that Fuller looked good during training camp and should be ready for the regular-season opener. The 25-year-old didn't play in any exhibition games, with the Texans taking a cautious approach as Fuller works his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last October. His Week 1 matchup could work out favorably if the Saints use top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to shadow DeAndre Hopkins.