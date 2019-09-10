Texans' Will Fuller: Shows deep-threat capability

Fuller caught two of three targets for 69 yards in Monday's 30-28 loss to New Orleans in Week 1.

Fuller made one terrific reception, hauling in a 54-yard catch on a highly contested ball, the longest pass play of the evening. He was on the field for 65 of the team's 67 offensive snaps (97%), which should alleviate any concerns about last year's knee injury limiting him in any way.