Texans' Will Fuller: Sidelined by hamstring injury

Fuller (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fuller seems likely to miss multiple games with his hamstring injury, which sets the stage for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee to see steady work in the Texans' passing game along with top wideot DeAndre Hopkins for any length of time that Fuller is sidelined.

