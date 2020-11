Fuller caught six of eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over New England.

Fuller was kept out of the end zone for a second consecutive game following a six-game touchdown streak, but he bounced back over the 80-yard mark for the fifth time this season. The oft-injured receiver is finally putting together a healthy campaign, and Fuller has already set a career high with 708 receiving yards heading into an appetizing Thanksgiving Day trip to Detroit.