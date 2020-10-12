Fuller recorded four receptions on eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Jaguars.

Fuller caught a touchdown for the third consecutive game, finding the end zone on a sprawling 19-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. He was overshadowed by Brandin Cooks, but still finished second on the team in targets and yards. For the season, Fuller has recorded either 100 yards or a touchdown four of five games to this point. He'll look to continue his strong performance in Week 6 against the Titans.