Texans' Will Fuller: Starts week with limited practice
Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fuller played through the same injury in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans, catching eight of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown while playing 82 percent of the snaps on offense. He may take it easy in practice this week to avoid any setbacks before facing the Giants on Sunday.
