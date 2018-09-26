Texans' Will Fuller: Still listed on injury report

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans are still listing Fuller on the injury report after he put up back-to-back games with more than 100 yards and a touchdown. He was on the field for every single snap on offense during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants, showing no sign of the hamstring injury that held him out back in Week 1. The speedy third-year pro should be fine for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

More News
Our Latest Stories