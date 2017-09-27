Texans' Will Fuller: Still needs to be evaluated at practice

The Texans won't make a decision on Fuller's status for Sunday's game against the Titans until they see how his shoulder holds up in practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller got off to a good start this week by logging full participation at Wednesday's practice. He was listed as a limited participant all last week, with coach Bill O'Brien ruling out the speedy receiver long before the final injury report was released. Fuller likely will step in as the team's No. 2 receiver once available, as the Texans are sorely in need of a downfield threat to open things up for DeAndre Hopkins and the running game.