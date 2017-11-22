Texans' Will Fuller: Still not ready for practice
Fuller (ribs) was present for Wednesday's practice, but he wasn't wearing pads, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he wasn't sure if Fuller would be ready to return for Monday Night Football against the Ravens in Week 12. The speedy second-year wideout suffered cracked ribs in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, subsequently missing Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals. It's largely an issue of pain management, with Fuller likely to be at risk of aggravating the injury whenever he makes it back on the field. He's gone quiet since Deshaun Watson (knee) was lost for the season, catching four of 11 targets for 47 yards in two games. The Texans will release their first official injury report of the week Thursday afternoon.
