Texans' Will Fuller: Still unlikely to play

Fuller (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller likely will miss at least one game while nursing cracked ribs, though head coach Bill O'Brien wasn't quite ready to rule the receiver out when speaking to the media Monday. Fuller's absence from practice supports the notion that he's a long shot for Sunday, likely leaving Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller to pick up extra snaps and targets. It'll be interesting to see if Tom Savage deviates from his normal approach of forcing the ball to DeAndre Hopkins, who figures to get shadow treatment from Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.