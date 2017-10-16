Texans' Will Fuller: Stretching defenses

Fuller caught two of five targets for 62 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown in a 33-17 win over Cleveland in Week 6.

Fuller's caught touchdown passes -- five in total -- in all three games since returning from a collarbone injury. The second-year wideout, who has 4.32 speed in the 40-yard dash, provides a field-stretching element to Houston's passing attack, with touchdowns of 16, 39 and 48 yards. That ability to take the top off the defense opens up areas for other receivers. The one problem Sunday was a drop of a sure touchdown pass, a nagging reminder of the problems that bedeviled the young receiver during his rookie 2016 season. The drop was at the tail end of the blowout, so it didn't mean much, but the Texans don't want to see a return of the drops. Fuller and the Texans are off next week before returning Week 8 for a road game in Seattle.