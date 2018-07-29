Texans' Will Fuller: Stronger in upper body

Fuller reported to training camp 15-to-20 pounds heavier from last season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller's a former track standout and naturally lean player, which can be helpful in some sports, but can put him at a disadvantage in the NFL. A common theme during his first two NFL seasons was getting out-muscled by bigger, stronger cornerbacks. As such, he's increased to 185 pounds and noticeably bigger in his upper body. The added bulk should also help with his overall health. Fuller and quarterback Deshaun Watson were quite a pair last season, connecting for seven touchdowns in the four-week span in which they were on the field together. That small sample has us salivating at what the two might accomplish if both are healthy in 2018.