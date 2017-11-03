Texans' Will Fuller: Sure to miss Watson
Fuller will catch passes from Tom Savage instead of Deshaun Watson (torn ACL) Sunday against the Colts, ESPN.coms' Mike Clay reports.
Fuller has been unsustainably efficient through four games, somehow parlaying 22 targets into 13 catches for 279 yards and seven scores. He was already due for major efficiency regression, but there was at least reason to hope he'd get an uptick in volume to help make up some of the difference. While that may still happen, his reliance on long gains doesn't bode well for consistent production with Savage taking over the reins. Watson's aggressive approach and deep accuracy made him a perfect fit for Fuller, who now finds himself in danger of dropping back to a fringe fantasy asset.
