Texans' Will Fuller: Surgery set
Fuller will undergo surgery on his torn ACL this week and is expected to miss between six and nine months, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Given this timeline, Fuller is expected to be ready when training camp rolls around next summer. In terms of how this affects the Texans this season, Keke Coutee is expected to grab more targets, and we should see the tight ends more involved.
