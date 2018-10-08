Texans' Will Fuller: Targeted three times in five quarters
Fuller caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over Dallas.
Fuller entered the game with the questionable tag due to a hamstring injury, so it was encouraging that he was deemed available relatively early in the day -- earlier than fellow wideout Keke Coutee, who also was dealing with a hamstring. The end result was Coutee getting seven targets and scoring a touchdown, while Fuller undoubtedly ruined the day for many fantasy owners, who gambled on him for Sunday's late game instead of rolling with a less risky option earlier in the day. Fuller's lack of targets may mean he was not 100 percent healthy, so that's something we'll follow in the coming days.
