Texans' Will Fuller: Thrives downfield in Week 12 win

Fuller (hamstring) secured seven of 11 targets for 140 yards in the Texans' 2-17 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Fuller managed to make it back from a three-game absence and have a major impact on the Texans' air attack, even as in true Fuller fashion, he also suffered an injury scare on one of his big plays. Fuller appeared a bit gimpy on his balky hamstring after hauling in a 51-yard reception in the third quarter, but he remained in the game and finished with the second-highest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season. Fuller also notched a 44-yard grab during the third period , and his presence and success seemed to loosen up the secondary for DeAndre Hopkins, who recorded a pair of rather atypical 30-yard-plus touchdown receptions. Fuller will look to continue getting healthier ahead of a Week 13 showdown versus the Patriots, a week from this coming Sunday.