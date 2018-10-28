Texans' Will Fuller: Timeline set at 6-to-9 months
Fuller (knee) will undergo surgery within the next week to repair his torn right ACL and is expected to require 6-to-9 months to make a full recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Given this timeline, Fuller is expected to be close to full strength when training camp gets underway next summer. That will likely put Fuller on track to enter the 2019 season without any restrictions, but his absence represents a major hit to a narrow Houston passing tree during the current campaign. Coach Bill O'Brien has mentioned rookie Keke Coutee (hamstring) as a leading candidate to pick up targets with Fuller out, while the Houston tight ends could also see heightened involvement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...