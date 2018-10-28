Texans' Will Fuller: Timeline set at 6-to-9 months

Fuller (knee) will undergo surgery within the next week to repair his torn right ACL and is expected to require 6-to-9 months to make a full recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Given this timeline, Fuller is expected to be close to full strength when training camp gets underway next summer. That will likely put Fuller on track to enter the 2019 season without any restrictions, but his absence represents a major hit to a narrow Houston passing tree during the current campaign. Coach Bill O'Brien has mentioned rookie Keke Coutee (hamstring) as a leading candidate to pick up targets with Fuller out, while the Houston tight ends could also see heightened involvement.