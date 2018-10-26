Texans' Will Fuller: Torn ACL feared

The Texans believe that Fuller tore his ACL on the play where he injured his knee in Thursday night's win over the Dolphins, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller will have an MRI on Friday to confirm the nature of his injury. This could be a devastating blow if true. Bruce Ellington is already out for the season and Keke Coutee missed this game with a hamstring injury.

