Fuller caught five of eight targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland.

Fuller was the only member of the Houston aerial attack to get anything going early on, accounting for 30 of Deshaun Watson's 39 passing yards in the first quarter. The speedy wide receiver was a non-factor after that point, and while the quarterback didn't get much going either, Watson at least managed to make things competitive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown in the fourth quarter. Fuller saw his six-game touchdown streak come to an end while playing through inclement weather, but he'll look to start a new such streak at home against the Patriots in Week 11.