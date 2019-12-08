Texans' Will Fuller: Trending toward sitting Week 14

Fuller (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fuller was a limited participant in each of the Texans' practices this week due to the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined between Weeks 8 and 11, but the prevailing thought was that he would be good to go Sunday after suiting up in each of the team's past two contests. Apparently, Fuller was more banged up coming out of the Week 13 win over the Patriots than anticipated, so Houston seems inclined to take a cautious approach with him and keep him inactive for the fourth time this season. Officially confirmation on Fuller's status will come 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but fantasy managers should prepare to have an alternative option on hand for lineups.