Texans' Will Fuller: Trending well in recovery
Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that Fuller (hamstring) is "making progress," but wouldn't comment on the wideout's chances of playing immediately after the Texans' Week 10 bye, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The bye comes at a fortunate time for Fuller, who has missed the Texans' last two games with a strained hamstring. The Texans will presumably have a more concrete update on Fuller's status when the team resumes practicing next week. Fuller's absence has allowed Kenny Stills to see more work split out wide the past two weeks while DeAndre Carter has picked up added opportunities in the slot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...