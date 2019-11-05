Texans' Will Fuller: Trending well in recovery

Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that Fuller (hamstring) is "making progress," but wouldn't comment on the wideout's chances of playing immediately after the Texans' Week 10 bye, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The bye comes at a fortunate time for Fuller, who has missed the Texans' last two games with a strained hamstring. The Texans will presumably have a more concrete update on Fuller's status when the team resumes practicing next week. Fuller's absence has allowed Kenny Stills to see more work split out wide the past two weeks while DeAndre Carter has picked up added opportunities in the slot.