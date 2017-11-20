Texans' Will Fuller: Uncertain for Week 12
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien indicated Monday that he was unsure if Fuller (ribs) would be available for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Fuller sat out Sunday's win over the Rams after injuring his ribs in the Texans' Week 10 loss to the Rams. Over his last two appearances -- which coincided with Tom Savage replacing the injured Deshaun Watson (knee) as the Texans' starting quarterback -- Fuller managed a combined four receptions for 47 yards on 11 targets. Given the dire state of the Texans' passing game under Savage along with the uncertain timetable for his recovery from the injury, Fuller might be worth cutting in most formats at this point, despite having racked up seven touchdowns over a four-game span earlier this season.
