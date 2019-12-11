Texans' Will Fuller: Uncertain for Week 15 game
Coach Bill O'Brien isn't sure if Fuller (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With first place in the AFC South on the line in the matchup, the Texans may favor an aggressive approach in getting Fuller back out on the field. On the other hand, hamstring injuries are tricky to manage, and another setback could end the wide receiver's season. Fuller was a limited practice participant throughout last week, ultimately landing on the inactive list ahead of a 38-24 loss to Denver. He previously suited up for Weeks 12 and 13 after missing three consecutive games from late October through mid-November.
