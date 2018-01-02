Texans' Will Fuller: Undergoing 'minor' knee surgery
Fuller is scheduled to have a minor procedure on his knee in the near future, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In the four games Fuller was active before Deshaun Watson's fateful ACL tear, the wideout was a touchdown machine, hauling in seven among his 13 receptions. Otherwise, Fuller didn't reach the end zone in a season in which he suffered a trio of injuries. The most-recent concern forced him to the sideline in the season finale, but with knee concerns rearing their head throughout his first two years in the NFL, he'll undergo surgery in the early days of the offseason. Fuller is expected to be a "full go" in a couple weeks, according to McClain.
