Texans' Will Fuller: Unlikely to play Monday

Fuller (ribs) isn't expected to play Monday at Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller is in the midst of his recovery from cracked ribs, which has already cost him one game of a breakout season. Assuming he doesn't suit up Week 12, Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller will continue to receive increased snap counts alongside DeAndre Hopkins (foot).

