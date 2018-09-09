Texans' Will Fuller: Unlikely to play Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against New England, but wants to test it pregame before making a final decision, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fuller is listed as questionable on the official injury report against the Patriots. Fuller was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, so it's a little surprising he's considered unlikely to play. With Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) also listed as questionable this week, DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington and Vyncint Smith are currently the Texans' healthiest wide receivers.