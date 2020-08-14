Coach Bill O'Brien says Fuller reported to camp at around 190 pounds, showing improved lower-body strength, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller weighed 186 at the 2016 combine and is listed at 184 on the Texans' website. A few extra pounds shouldn't make much difference, but this does at least suggest he was able to do strength and conditioning work without many limitations during the offseason. Coming back from January sports hernia surgery, Fuller has been given a clean bill of health, though O'Brien did say the 26-year-old wideout will be on a "unique ramp-up program." With DeAndre Hopkins out of the picture, Fuller has a shot to emerge as Houston's No. 1 receiver in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.