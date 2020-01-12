Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Active for Sunday's game

Fuller (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

Fuller will return to action after missing the Texans' last two contests and when the speedy wideout is on, he provides the team with a valuable deep threat to complement top pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins. As the practice week wrapped up, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggested that Fuller isn't expected to be quite at 100 percent Sunday, so it's unclear how close to a full allotment of snaps and targets he'll see against the Chiefs, with Kenny Stills (knee) also active and a candidate to continue to see his share of added work if Fuller is limited at all.

