Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Back from one-game absence

Fuller (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After sitting out last week's loss to the Broncos, Fuller carried a questionable tag into the Week 15 contest following a regimen of three limited practices. The activity was apparently enough for Houston to give Fuller the green light to play, and there haven't been any reports to suggest his snaps will be restricted in his return to action. Expect Fuller to fill his usual role as a deep threat in the Houston passing attack, with his presence likely to provide a boost to quarterback Deshaun Watson's fantasy outlook.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories