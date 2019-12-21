Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Exits Saturday's game

Fuller was forced out of Saturday's game against the Buccaneers with a groin injury.

As long as Fuller is sidelined, added snaps will be available for Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter. Prior to his exit Saturday, Fuller caught both of his targets for 11 yards.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends