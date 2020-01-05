Texans' Will Fuller V: Expected back for divisional round
The Texans expect to have Fuller (groin) available for their Jan. 12 divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fuller missed his second consecutive game in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in the wild-card round, as his groin injury prevented him from practicing on anything more than a limited basis leading up the contest. Houston is optimistic that Fuller will be able to increase his activity during the upcoming week, so unless he experiences a setback while preparing for the matchup with the Chiefs, the 25-year-old should be ready to reclaim his usual role as one of the Texans' starting wideouts. Houston received little production from its receivers behind top option DeAndre Hopkins in the wild-card win, as Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee combined for five receptions for 51 yards on seven targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.