Texans' Will Fuller V: Expected back for divisional round

The Texans expect to have Fuller (groin) available for their Jan. 12 divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fuller missed his second consecutive game in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in the wild-card round, as his groin injury prevented him from practicing on anything more than a limited basis leading up the contest. Houston is optimistic that Fuller will be able to increase his activity during the upcoming week, so unless he experiences a setback while preparing for the matchup with the Chiefs, the 25-year-old should be ready to reclaim his usual role as one of the Texans' starting wideouts. Houston received little production from its receivers behind top option DeAndre Hopkins in the wild-card win, as Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee combined for five receptions for 51 yards on seven targets.