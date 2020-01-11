Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Expected to play

Fuller (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's playoff matchup against the Chiefs, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

An official statement regarding Fuller's status likely won't come before Sunday's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but this is an encouraging development nevertheless, particular since the speedy wideout missed the team's wild-card win against the Bills. Fuller was a limited participant in practice all week, so even were the 25-year-old to suit up he'd likely be hampered somewhat by the groin injury, making him a potentially risky play in daily fantasy.

