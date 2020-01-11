Texans' Will Fuller V: Expected to play
Fuller (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's playoff matchup against the Chiefs, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
An official statement regarding Fuller's status likely won't come before Sunday's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but this is an encouraging development nevertheless, particular since the speedy wideout missed the team's wild-card win against the Bills. Fuller was a limited participant in practice all week, so even were the 25-year-old to suit up he'd likely be hampered somewhat by the groin injury, making him a potentially risky play in daily fantasy.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Trending toward return•
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Remains limited at practice•
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Making progress•
-
Texans' Will Fuller V: Expected back for divisional round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...