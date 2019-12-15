Texans' Will Fuller V: Five grabs in return
Fuller (hamstring) brought in five of seven targets for 61 yards in the Texans' 24-21 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Fuller was solid in his return from a one-game absence, getting through the contest without aggravating his problematic hamstring and checking in with the second-most receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Texans. Fuller has been impressive this season when he's managed to say on the field, and he could be poised for an even better showing in a Week 16 Saturday matchup against the Buccaneers.
