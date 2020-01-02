Texans' Will Fuller V: Game-time decision Saturday

Fuller (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills after logging limited practices this week.

Official confirmation of the wideout's status will arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to Saturday afternoon's 4:35 ET kickoff, but Fuller is viewed by coach Bill O'Brien as a game-time decision for the contest, while James Palmer of NFL Network relays that he's been "told by multiple sources that it's going to be a real long shot for Fuller to play." If the speedy pass catcher ends up ruled out this weekend, Kenny Stills -- who does not carry an injury designation -- would be in line to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins.