Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Good to go Saturday

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

Fuller was limited at practice this week as the Texans managed his practice reps after he logged 59 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Week 15's win over the Titans, en route to recording five catches for 61 yards on seven targets. With no reported setbacks since then, the speedy Fuller is line line to remain a focal part of the Texans passing attack Saturday against a beatable Bucs pass defense.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends