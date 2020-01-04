Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Inactive Saturday

Fuller (groin) is officially inactive for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills.

With Fuller out, the Texans figure to lean heavily on DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills on Saturday, with DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee also in the team's wide receiver mix against Buffalo.

