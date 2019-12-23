Texans' Will Fuller V: Labeled day-to-day by coach

Coach Bill O'Brien said he views Fuller as day-to-day and noted that the receiver has "definitely" made progress since being removed from Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers with a groin injury, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

While O'Brien's comments offer a degree of optimism about Fuller's health, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the 25-year-old is dealing with a three-week injury that will keep him sidelined for the Dec. 29 regular-season finale versus the Titans, and likely for the wild-card round of the postseason as well. The Texans are likely to officially rule Fuller out for the matchup with Tennessee within the next few days, but a return to action in Houston's playoff game appears more realistic if O'Brien is to be believed. However long Fuller is ultimately sidelined, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee are likely to step into enhanced roles in Houston's passing attack.