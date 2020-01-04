Texans' Will Fuller V: Likely ruled out
Fuller (groin) is not expected to play Saturday against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
News began to circulate Friday that Fuller would ultimately not take the field, and per Wilson, it's almost a certainty the speedy wideout will miss Saturday's contest. The Texans have yet to officially rule out Fuller, but that information will likely come closer to the 4:35 ET kickoff. Expect DeAndre Carter to operate as the No. 3 wide receiver along with Keke Coutee, while Kenny Stills will act as the second receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins.
