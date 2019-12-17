Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Fuller returned from a one-game absence due to the hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Titans, logging a 94 percent offensive snap share and finishing with five catches for 61 yards on seven targets. With no reports coming out of the contest indicating Fuller suffered a setback, his limitations to begin Week 16 may have only been maintenance-related. The wideout is tentatively expected to be ready to play Saturday in Tampa Bay.

