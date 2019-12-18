Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Limited Wednesday

Fuller (hamstring) remained a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Fuller isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks with his hamstring in his return from a one-game absence in the Week 15 win over the Titans, so his limitations in practices Tuesday and Wednesday may be precautionary more than anything else. The Texans will reveal after their final practice of the week Thursday whether Fuller carries an injury designation into Saturday's matchup with a vulnerable Tampa Bay secondary.

