Texans' Will Fuller V: Listed as limited

Fuller (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

It was reported Monday that Fuller was making progress, and he took another step in the right direction Tuesday, taking the practice field after sitting out all last week. It's still not clear whether or not he will play Saturday against the Bills, but a full practice at some point in the next two days would presumably clear the road for him to do so.

