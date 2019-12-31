Texans' Will Fuller V: Listed as limited
Fuller (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
It was reported Monday that Fuller was making progress, and he took another step in the right direction Tuesday, taking the practice field after sitting out all last week. It's still not clear whether or not he will play Saturday against the Bills, but a full practice at some point in the next two days would presumably clear the road for him to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...