Texans' Will Fuller V: Listed as non-participant at practice
Fuller (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
The Texans haven't ruled Fuller out for Sunday's game against the Titans, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously suggested that the wideout was in line to sit out Week 17 action, at a minimum. Look for added clarity with regard to Fuller's status no later than Friday, when Houston's final injury report of the regular season is released. If Fuller is indeed sidelined, Kenny Stills (knee) would be in line to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins, while DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee would be candidates for added work as well.
