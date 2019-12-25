Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Listed as non-participant

Fuller (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Texans haven't ruled Fuller out for Sunday's game against the Titans, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously suggested that the wideout was in line to sit out Week 17 action, at a minimum. Look for added clarity with regard to Fuller's status to arrive no later than Friday, when Houston's final injury report of the regular season is released. If Fuller is indeed sidelined this weekend, Kenny Stills (knee) would be in line to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins, while Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter would be candidates for added work as well.

