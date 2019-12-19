Texans' Will Fuller V: Listed as questionable
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
Fuller, who recorded a 94 percent offensive snap share and finished with five catches for 61 yards on seven targets in this past Sunday's win over the Titans, was able to practice all week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- so we suspect that he'll be able to suit up again this weekend. Final confirmation of the speedy wideout's Week 16 status is slated to arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
