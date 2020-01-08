Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Fuller (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fuller -- who last suited up in Week 16 -- is making progress and has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional playoff game versus the Chiefs. That said, coach Bill O'Brien is noncommittal about the wideout's status at this stage of the week, with Fuller's status thus worth tracking in the coming days as a result.

