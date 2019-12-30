Texans' Will Fuller V: Making progress

Coach Bill O'Brien noted Monday that Fuller (groin) is "progressing and headed in the right direction," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

That said, it's a little early to tell whether the wideout will be able to play in the Texans' playoff opener Saturday against the Bills. On the plus side from the team's perspective, DeAndre Hopkins -- who was rested in Week 17 due to illness -- will be available for the wild-card game, while Kenny Stills (knee) is a candidate to return to action as well following a one-game absence.